HomeIndia

India

Manipur: Three shot dead in Thoubal, curfew reimposed in valley districts

After the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Manipur Police/X
In a fresh violence in Manipur, three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Thoubal district on Monday evening. Those injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said. The gunmen arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area and opened fire targeting locals. They are yet to be identified. A curfew has been reimposed in the five valley districts of the state after the incident. These districts are Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur.

After the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged. In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence and appealed to the people for maintaining peace. "Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

A total of 140 checkpoints were installed in different districts, both in the hill and the valley. Police have detained 238 persons in connection with violations in different districts. More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ Centre declares gangster Goldy Brar as terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

