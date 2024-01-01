Centre declares gangster Goldy Brar as terrorist under anti-terror law UAPA

The Canada-based terrorist had also claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

Gangster Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, has been declared a terrorist by India under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The move came for his involvement in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry (MHA) said that Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar has also been associated with banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. The central government believes that he is involved in terrorism and therefore he has been added as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the notification said. Brar had also claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.