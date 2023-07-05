Search icon
Manipur: Schools for classes 1 to 8 to reopen today amid tight security

Manipur: The schools have remained shut since the first week of May.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Manipur: Schools for classes 1 to 8 to reopen today amid tight security (representational image)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that Classes 1 to 8 in schools will be reopened from July 5. "We have decided to deploy state security forces and paramilitary forces in vulnerable areas. Deploy more security personnel in five particular districts. We have decided to reopen the schools for standards 1 to 8 from 5th July," Biren Singh told the reporters.

The Chief Minister was briefing the media persons at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday evening. Owing to the extremely turbulent situation in the state, the schools have remained shut since the first week of May.

The ethnic violence erupted on May 3 in Churachandpur after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a proposal for granting scheduled tribe status to the majority Meitei community. It has left at least 118 people dead and nearly 40,000 displaced so far. Thousands of people are in relief camps.

Internet services continue to be suspended in the state and a curfew is in force in some areas. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state and announced several measures for the restoration of peace.
The Manipur CM further said that all bunkers illegally established up at both hill and valley areas would be pulled down thereby creating posts for security forces at hilltops for better control of the situation in the state.

Regarding the arrival of monsoon, Manipur CM said, "The need to take up agricultural activities on time, around 2000 security personnel including Manipur Rifles and IRB had been mobilised for additional deployment at places adjoining the hill areas, where agricultural works are being taken up. The security personnel deployed would guard and prevent disturbances caused to farmers of both communities by armed miscreants."

He reiterated that central forces had also been deployed at the places earlier. He continued and said that all bunkers illegally set up at both hill and valley areas would be pulled down and Army along with paramilitary forces would be set up at hilltops for better control of the prevailing situation and added that drone surveys would also be conducted around the clock, with a central monitoring headquarters to monitor the situation and for reinforcement if necessary.

Asserting that there is information on people with possession of illegal arms roaming around in both hill and valley areas, he informed that a mass frisking would be started. As the law-and-order situation is improving, he further appealed to the public to return the snatched arms and ammunition, before legal actions are taken up.

