Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend July 5 meeting in Mumbai

Sharad Pawar had named Awhad as chief whip of the Nationalist Congress Party after Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend July 5 meeting in Mumbai
Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend July 5 meeting in Mumbai (Photo: Twitter/Sharad Pawar)

A day ahead of the key meeting in Mumbai, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present. The one-line whip issued by chief whip Jitendra Awhad said the meeting has been convened by Sharad Pawar at 1 pm at YB Chavan Centre on July 5 and the presence of all MLAs is mandatory.

Pawar had named Awhad as chief whip of the Nationalist Congress Party after Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government with eight MLAs on Sunday. Notably, the Ajit Pawar group will also hold a separate meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Ajit Pawar camp had asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to disqualify state NCP president Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad from membership of the House. NCP working president Praful Patel, who is sacked from the party by Sharad Pawar, on Monday appointed Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislature party, while Anil Bhaidas Patil, who took oath as a minister on Sunday, will continue to be the party whip in the Assembly.

The NCP led by Pawar had moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who have taken oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government. The NCP has 53 MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

READ | Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court, seeks disqualification pleas against Eknath Shinde, his MLAs

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India beat Kuwait to win SAFF Championship 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.