Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

In yet another shocking incident emerging from violence-torn Manipur, the wife of a freedom fighter was burnt alive inside her house by an armed mob.

Just a few days after a horrific incident of sexual assault and gang rape from Manipur shook up the nation, another tale of horror is emerging from the state in the midst of the tribe wars, where an elderly woman was burnt alive inside her house by a mob.

According to NDTV reports, an 80-year-old woman, who was the wife of a freedom fighter, was burnt alive inside her own house by a mob of armed men in Kakching district's Serou village. The same was mentioned in a case file with the Serou police station.

The husband of the deceased woman, S Churachang Singh, had already passed away years ago and was honoured by former President APJ Abdul Kalam for his contribution to the freedom struggle of India in 1947, according to media reports.

NDTV reported that the horrific incident of the woman being burnt alive was reported on May 28, when small villages like Serou saw an explosive amount of violence and arson. The village of Serou has been left completely destroyed, with only burnt-down houses with bullet holes in the walls left standing.

The wife of the freedom fighter was identified as 80-year-old Ibetombi, who was locked inside her own house from the outside, and the entire structure was set on fire by a mob. Her family had come to rescue her but the flames had already burned the house down by then.

According to NDTV reports, Ibetombi’s grandson had escaped the incident by a fraction of a second, running from the house as bullets grazed his body. His grandmother had asked him to run out of the house to save himself, and then come back for her later.

The acts of horrific violence has come to light just days after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, where two women were being paraded naked in Manipur by a mob of Meitei men, being molested as they walked by, being taken to a field to be gang raped.

