Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter's wife burnt alive by armed mob

Meet the IITian who left high-paying job in France, then co-founded Rs 500 crore revenue company

Meet Sangeeta Pandey, who started her business with Rs 1500, now built Rs 3 crore company

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

Maharashtra's Tansa dam nears overflow; villages in Thane, Palghar districts put on alert

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter's wife burnt alive by armed mob

5 healthiest sweet dishes

10 benefits of eating fruits empty stomach

Weight loss, diabetes: Edible flowers with incredible health benefits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS' Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal-starrer to release on this date, makers drop new poster

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

HomeIndia

India

Manipur horror: Another heart wrenching incident, freedom fighter’s wife burnt alive by armed mob

In yet another shocking incident emerging from violence-torn Manipur, the wife of a freedom fighter was burnt alive inside her house by an armed mob.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Just a few days after a horrific incident of sexual assault and gang rape from Manipur shook up the nation, another tale of horror is emerging from the state in the midst of the tribe wars, where an elderly woman was burnt alive inside her house by a mob.

According to NDTV reports, an 80-year-old woman, who was the wife of a freedom fighter, was burnt alive inside her own house by a mob of armed men in Kakching district's Serou village. The same was mentioned in a case file with the Serou police station.

The husband of the deceased woman, S Churachang Singh, had already passed away years ago and was honoured by former President APJ Abdul Kalam for his contribution to the freedom struggle of India in 1947, according to media reports.

NDTV reported that the horrific incident of the woman being burnt alive was reported on May 28, when small villages like Serou saw an explosive amount of violence and arson. The village of Serou has been left completely destroyed, with only burnt-down houses with bullet holes in the walls left standing.

The wife of the freedom fighter was identified as 80-year-old Ibetombi, who was locked inside her own house from the outside, and the entire structure was set on fire by a mob. Her family had come to rescue her but the flames had already burned the house down by then.

According to NDTV reports, Ibetombi’s grandson had escaped the incident by a fraction of a second, running from the house as bullets grazed his body. His grandmother had asked him to run out of the house to save himself, and then come back for her later.

The acts of horrific violence has come to light just days after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, where two women were being paraded naked in Manipur by a mob of Meitei men, being molested as they walked by, being taken to a field to be gang raped.

READ | Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

