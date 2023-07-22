Headlines

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

Another gut-wrenching video of a man's chopped head placed on a bamboo stick fence comes to light just days after the horrific women's naked parade video.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

While the country is still processing the horrifying video of women's naked parade in Manipur. Another gut-wrenching video has come to light of a chopped head on display. In a recent video, the chopped head of a Kuki man, identified as David Thiek was placed on a bamboo fence in a residential area in Bishnupur district. 

As per HT reports, the deceased was supposed to leave for Mumbai with regard to a job but got stuck as the ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3. Reportedly, Thiek was the sole earner of the family and was working as a waiter pre-pandemic. After Covid, he returned to home. 

He was volunteering to keep guard when he was attacked by a group of armed persons at 5 am on July 2. He was first shot by the group and then his body was chopped off, as per reports. 

An FIR has been filed which accused Manipur commandos as the accused. The police have not made any arrests as of now. The police have not commented on the incident as of now.  Reportedly, both heinous crimes were committed against the members of the Kuki community. 

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt continues to track down the men who forced two women to parade naked before the alleged gangrape. Four accused, including the prime accused Huirem Herodas Meitei were arrested yesterday. Herodas's house was set on fire by the women of Petchi village. 

