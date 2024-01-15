Headlines

Man arrested for impersonating girl at exam, wore bindi, lipstick

In an attempt to pass for his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur in a recruitment exam, Angrez Singh reportedly dressed like a girl, put on makeup, wore a bindi, and put on a salwar kameez.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 07:04 AM IST

(Image source:ANI)
A strange incident resulted in the arrest of a young man in Faridkot, Punjab, for pretending to be his girlfriend during a recruitment test. In an attempt to pass for his girlfriend Paramjit Kaur in a recruitment exam, Angrez Singh reportedly dressed like a girl, put on makeup, wore a bindi, and put on a salwar kameez.

In addition, according to officials, Singh used fictitious voter and Aadhar cards to take the January 7 multipurpose health worker recruitment exam at Kotkapura's DAV Public School in his Kaur's place.

As per their statement, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences administered the recruitment test.
The young man was apprehended when his fingerprints did not match the genuine candidate's on the biometric device, proving that biometrics was ultimately his undoing. It was soon discovered that Angrez Singh had used fictitious credentials and a girl's attire to appear in the exam instead of his female friend.

The actual candidate's application was turned down by the administration, and the man was apprehended by police right away. The accused has been charged with a crime, and an investigation is still ongoing.

Faroidkot SP Jasmeet Singh said, as quoted by India Today, "We received a complaint from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and we are currently investigating the matter. We will take appropriate action after completing our inquiry."

