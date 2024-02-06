Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting on 'One Nation One Election' in Delhi due to state budget

The Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly commenced on the same day, and the state budget is expected to be presented on January 8.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that she would not be attending the "One Nation One Election" committee meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. The reason cited was her involvement in preparations for the upcoming state budget presentation scheduled for February 8. Mamata Banerjee stated, "I have cancelled my New Delhi trip. The state budget will be presented in the assembly on February 8, and there are only two days to go. In this situation, I had to call off the visit."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader informed committee chief and former President Ramnath Kovind about her inability to attend the meeting. In her absence, TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee will represent the party.

The One Nation One Elections committee, headed by former President Kovind, is tasked with reviewing and proposing recommendations for conducting simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats within the existing constitutional framework.

Last week, Kovind consulted with an industry body and former high court chief justices to explore the feasibility of simultaneous polls.

Mamata Banerjee had expressed disagreement with the concept of simultaneous elections in the past, writing to committee members last month, arguing that it would go against the basic structure of "constitutional arrangements." Despite her absence, the committee continues its discussions on the possibility of holding synchronized elections in the country.