Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde government to face floor test to prove majority on July 4

In a big unprecedented decision, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was appointed as the new chief minister of Maharashtra after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, headed by Uddhav Thackeray, was overturned by the rebel camp led by Sena MLAs.

Now, the day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra headed by Eknath Shinde will face the floor test on July 4, an official said on Friday. During the floor test, the Shinde government will have to prove their majority through a confidence vote.

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar filed the nomination on Friday for the post of Assembly Speaker, the official said. Election for the post, if needed, will be held on July 3, when the special two-day session of the House begins, he said.

The position has been vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned from the post in February last year. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will table a motion of confidence in the Assembly on July 4, the official, a senior functionary in Vidhan Bhawan, said.

Eknath Shinde staged a rebellion against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance several days ago. Shinde was backed by many Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, stripping the MVA of its majority in the state.

Soon, CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test against the MVA government. A day after his resignation, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new CM of the state, backed by Shiv Sena MLAs and the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, which was considered a step down for the former Maharashtra CM. Many opposition leaders have alleged that Fadnavis was not happy with the decision him being the deputy CM.

Though BJP leaders have lauded the decision of Eknath Shinde to be the new CM, Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the Shiv Sena leader’s appointment to the top post.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned the BJP's decision to install a "so-called Shiv Sainik" as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the top post and slammed the new government's move to relocate a Mumbai Metro car shed to the green belt of Aarey Colony, reversing a key decision of the previous regime.

