‘Could have backed Draupadi Murmu as presidential candidate if…’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

As the presidential elections 2022 are set to take place this month, the race between the two candidates Draupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha is predicted to be a clean sweep. Murmu is being backed by the NDA while Sinha is the Opposition’s candidate.

Now, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whose party Trinamool Congress (TMC) is backing Sinha in the upcoming elections, said that they could have considered Murmu as their candidate for the upcoming polls under different circumstances.

While speaking to reporters, CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday said opposition parties might have considered backing NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of the saffron party from Odisha, had the BJP held a discussion with them before fielding her.

Maintaining that Murmu had better chances to win the July 18 presidential election, with NDA's numbers having got boosted after the change of guard in Maharashtra, Banerjee stressed that "a consensus candidate is always better for the country".

"BJP's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has better chances (to win presidential polls) because of Maharashtra development. If the BJP had asked for our suggestion before announcing the name of Murmu, we could have considered it, too, bearing greater interests in mind," Banerjee told reporters on the sidelines of a Rath Yatra programme here.

The TMC supremo said that she "will go by what the opposition parties decide".

Non-BJP parties, including the Congress as well as the TMC, have named former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as the joint nominee for the presidential polls.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission, the Presidential Elections 2022 are set to be conducted on July 18. The voting will take place on July 18 while the counting of the votes is expected to be done on July 21, if required.

Current President Ram Nath Kovind will be finishing his term at the top post on July 25, and the name of the new president of India will be announced before he vacates office.

