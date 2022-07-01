Eknath Shinde's inspiring life: He was an auto driver, father a factory worker; had quit politics after children's death

Who is Eknath Shinde? The new Maharashtra CM is popular among local Muslims (File)

Eknath Shinde, the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, has lived a life of struggle. He comes from a humble background. His father was a worker at a local cardboard-manufacturing factory, his mother was a house help. Shinde himself used to be an autorickshaw driver until he became a successful politician. In the year 2000, he had to bear a life-altering tragedy -- the death of two of his three children. Heartbroken, he had decided to quit politics. However, despite all odds and soul-crushing circumstances, he emerged triumphant. Here's Eknath Shinde's inspiring life story.

Eknath Shinde is a politically influential name in Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat. Shinde spent his childhood in Thane's Kisan Nagar Wagle Estate 16 flat. He used to live here with his parents and three siblings. He entered politics at an early age in order to solve the water problem in the locality. He was deeply associated with the RSS.

Though his core constituency is Hindu voters, he is also popular among local Muslims.

Eknath Shinde's father Shambhaji Shinde used to work in a cardboard factory. His mother used to work at people's houses to supplement the meagre family income.

Shinde entered active politics in the early 1980s as a supporter of senior Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. He became prominent in Thane politics after Dighe's death in 2001.

Eknath Shinde was elected as a corporator in 1997 and as an MLA in 2004.

However, the tragedy had convinced him to quit politics.

On June 2, 2000, his 11-year-old son Deepesh and 7-year-old daughter Shubhda had gone to Satara. They drowned while boating. At the time his third child Srikant was just 14 years old.

Dainik Bhaskar talked to Shinde's friend Devidas Chalake who told them that Eknath Shinde had locked himself inside a room. He would not meet or talk to anyone. At this difficult time his mentor Dighe pulled him out of the abyss. He gave Shinde more responsibility to distract him from the agony of losing his children.