Maharashtra Govt: Minister portfolios distributed; Shiv Sena gets Home Ministry, NCP Rural Development, Congress Revenue

The Winter session of Maharashtra Assembly begins on December 16, 2019, and will continue till December 21, 2019.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 07:46 PM IST

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'(NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance)  government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced the portfolios of ministers. 

Home, Urban Development, Environment, PWD, Tourism and Parliamentary works portfolios were given to Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal acquired the Rural Development, Social Justice, Water Resources, and State Excise portfolios.  

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat was allocated the Revenue, School Education, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios, while, NCP leader Jayant Patil got the Finance and Planning, Housing, Food Supply & Labour portfolios

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai got the portfolios of Industry, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth, Employment. Congress leader Nitin Raut got PWD, Tribal development, OBC Development, Women and Child development & Relief and rehabilitation.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the chief minister on November 28. Six ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress, and the NCP - also took oath at the grand ceremony held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. 

According to the notification sent to the governor, Shiv Sena and the NCP will have 15 and 16 ministers, while the Congress will have 12 ministers in the newly formed Maharashtra Government.

