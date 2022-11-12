Maharashtra: 7 people, including students, injured after school bus falls into gorge in Raigad

File Photo

As many as seven people were injured after a school bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad on Friday. The incident took place near Gharoshi Wadi on Raigad Killa road.

Among the injured were 2 students and the bus driver. A total of 32 passengers were onboard the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident on Monday, four people were killed in a road accident as an auto-rickshaw and a dumper truck met with an accident in the Raigad district. The accident took place in the evening when both vehicles were going to Poladpur.