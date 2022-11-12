Search icon
Maharashtra: 7 people, including students, injured after school bus falls into gorge in Raigad

Among the injured were 2 students and the bus driver. A total of 32 passengers were onboard the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:03 AM IST

As many as seven people were injured after a school bus fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad on Friday. The incident took place near Gharoshi Wadi on Raigad Killa road.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident on Monday, four people were killed in a road accident as an auto-rickshaw and a dumper truck met with an accident in the Raigad district. The accident took place in the evening when both vehicles were going to Poladpur. 

