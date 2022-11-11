Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi MCD Polls: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 134 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Delhi MCD Polls: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 134 candidates
File Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls. The names were announced following a long meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the party. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Ninety percent of the tickets have been awarded to AAP workers working at the grassroots level, the party said in a statement. More than 20,000 workers had applied to get a ticket to contest the MCD polls, it said.

READ | Allahabad University BA LLB 2022 admission cut off released at allduniv.ac.in, check counselling schedule

Check out the complete list here

Earlier in the day, the party had released its list of 30-star campaigners while its national convener Arvind Kejriwal also released the party's 10 guarantees for the polls, which included clearing the three landfill sites, corruption-free MCD, among other points.

READ | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aaditya Thackeray reveals why he joined Rahul Gandhi 'despite different ideologies'

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south, and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. 

The civic polls are largely being seen as a three-cornered contest between the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab, Tarn Taran: Schoolgirl fights gun-wielding criminal; CCTV footage goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.