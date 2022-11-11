Search icon
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aaditya Thackeray reveals why he joined Rahul Gandhi 'despite different ideologies'

An attempt to crush the Constitution and democracy is going on in our state and also in the country, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/@ShivsenaComms

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, on Friday, revealed the reason behind his joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra despite ideological differences as democracy and the Constitution is in peril in the country.

The former Maharashtra minister who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena walked with Gandhi for some time as the Congress leader's foot march entered the state's Hingoli district.

Speaking about the same, Aaditya said, "Someone today said that people with two different ideologies have come together. But working together for the country despite ideological differences itself is democracy." 

An attempt to crush the Constitution and democracy is going on in our state and also in the country. Against this, we have come on the road. And it is a good sign for our democracy," he said. 

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Congress, along with the Nationalist Congress Party, are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra. 

Asked what did he discuss with Gandhi during the march, Aaditya Thackeray said, "It had nothing to do with politics. But the issue of the (industrial) investments which recently went out of Maharashtra was discussed." 

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government recently came under fire after a semiconductor project by Vedanta-Foxconn and a military aircraft project by Tata-Airbus were bagged by Gujarat. 

"Rahul Gandhi has also taken up this issue in his speeches during the Yatra. Attempts are going on to suppress the voice of all those who speak out today. We talked about that too," Thackeray added.

(With PTI inputs)

