Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's family, net worth

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away while working out at a gym on Friday. He was 46.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's family, net worth
File Photo

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is no more. Confirming the news of his demise, singer-actor Suyyash Rai took to Instagram and wrote, "Gone too soon. Numb." 

Siddhaanth passed away while working out at a gym on Friday. He was 46. Siddhaanth had acted in TV serials like Kkusum, Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Last he played the role of Major Param Shergill in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He is survived by his wife and two children.

READ | Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Jay Bhanushali, Shaleen Malhotra, Arjun Bijlani, others mourn actor's sudden demise

Born on December 15, 1975, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Siddhaanth was fond of acting since his childhood and for a long time also worked in a theater.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's net worth?

Seeing that he was a popular actor in both films and on television and that being Siddhanth's main income, his staggering net worth reportedly ranges from $5 to $10 million (40 crores to 80 crores). 

READ | Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym

For the unversed, according to the Times of India, Siddhaanth was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, and doctors tried to revive the actor for 45 minutes. However, they fail to do so, and he couldn't be saved.

On the personal front, Siddhaanth was earlier married to Ira, and he parted ways from her in 2015. Later, Surryavanshi tied the knot with Alesia in 2017. Vir had a daughter from his first marriage, while Raut had a son from her previous marriage. Vir was last seen in the Zee TV show Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Bone health: 4 ideas to increase your bone density
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab, Tarn Taran: Schoolgirl fights gun-wielding criminal; CCTV footage goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.