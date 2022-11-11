Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor's family, net worth

File Photo

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is no more. Confirming the news of his demise, singer-actor Suyyash Rai took to Instagram and wrote, "Gone too soon. Numb."

Siddhaanth passed away while working out at a gym on Friday. He was 46. Siddhaanth had acted in TV serials like Kkusum, Krishna Arjun, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Last he played the role of Major Param Shergill in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Born on December 15, 1975, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Siddhaanth was fond of acting since his childhood and for a long time also worked in a theater.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's net worth?

Seeing that he was a popular actor in both films and on television and that being Siddhanth's main income, his staggering net worth reportedly ranges from $5 to $10 million (40 crores to 80 crores).

For the unversed, according to the Times of India, Siddhaanth was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, and doctors tried to revive the actor for 45 minutes. However, they fail to do so, and he couldn't be saved.

On the personal front, Siddhaanth was earlier married to Ira, and he parted ways from her in 2015. Later, Surryavanshi tied the knot with Alesia in 2017. Vir had a daughter from his first marriage, while Raut had a son from her previous marriage. Vir was last seen in the Zee TV show Kyu Rishton Mein Katti Batti.