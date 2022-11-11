Allahabad University BA LLB 2022 admission cut off released at allduniv.ac.in, check counselling schedule

File Photo

The University of Allahabad has released the BA LLB Admission cut-off 2022, a day before Allahabad University UG Admission 2022 for BA LLB Course begins tomorrow - November 12, 2022. Candidates who want to get admitted into the BA LLB course can register themselves via the official website - www.allduniv.ac.in.

The cut-off marks have been released for both the unreserved and reserved category candidates. It is important to note that the unreserved category candidates required 603.17507 and above marks to be eligible.

Allahabad University BA LLB Cut-off 2022

Category - Cut-off marks

All categories (UR) - 603.17507 and above

Scheduled caste (SC) - 468.195154 and above

Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 354.076728 and above

Candidates must upload the set of documents from November 12 (9:30 am) to November 13 (11:30 am). The counseling and allotment will be held from November 13 to 14 up to 5 pm.

Allahabad University BA LLB Counselling Schedule 2022

Registration and uploading of documents: November 12, 2022 (9:30 am) to November 13, 2022(11:30 am)

Counselling and allotment: November 13, 2022 (11:30 am to 5:00 pm)

Fee submission: November 13 to 14, 2022 (5:00 pm)

If you are applying for the Allahabad PG Admission 2022, you will need to submit scanned images of the asked documents. These documents will then be verified after which candidates will be eligible for the next round of the admission process.