AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link

Candidates can now download their AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result is out. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE released the special round seat allotment result today - November 11, 2022. 

Candidates can now download their results from the official website - www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

The AP EAMCET 2022 special round seat allotment registration process was concluded on November 9. To access the AP EAPCET special round seat allotment result, candidates will have to edit credentials including application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

AP EAMCET Counselling Result Direct link

AP EAMCET Counselling Result 2022: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link 

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

APSCHE has also released the college-wise seat allotment list along with the seat allotment result at www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is conducted annually by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.

