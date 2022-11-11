Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NMMS 2022 Admit Card released at bseh.org.in, check direct link, steps to download

Candidates appearing for the NMMS 2022 Exam can now download the admit card from the official website - www.bseh.org.in and www.scertharyana.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

NMMS 2022 Admit Card released at bseh.org.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released the NMMS 2022 Admit Card. All the candidates who have applied for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship, NMMS 2022 Exam can now download the admit card from the official website - www.bseh.org.in and www.scertharyana.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on November 20, 2022.

NMMS 2022 Admit Card direct link to download

NMMS 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NMMS 2022 Admit Card' on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your name, mother's name, or Aadhar card number. 

READ | Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected till November 13, IMD issues alert in Chennai

Step 4: Now, your NMMS Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

Haryana candidates will appear for the NMMS Scholarship Exam on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Candidates must carry their admit cards with them to the exam hall. 

Without it, candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam centre to appear for the scholarship exam. To qualify to sit in on the NMMS Scholarship exam, candidates must belong to a residence where the annual income is less than Rs 3.5 lakhs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditya Seal-Akansha Ranjan, couples celebrating first Diwali
Best 5G mobile phones to buy under Rs 20,000
Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta flaunts her sexy curves in white bodycon dress on her Ibiza vacation
Miyawaki Forest and Maze Garden, new attractions at Statue of Unity: IN PICS
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court orders early release of 6 Rajiv Gandhi murder convicts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.