NMMS 2022 Admit Card released at bseh.org.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has released the NMMS 2022 Admit Card. All the candidates who have applied for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship, NMMS 2022 Exam can now download the admit card from the official website - www.bseh.org.in and www.scertharyana.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on November 20, 2022.

NMMS 2022 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NMMS 2022 Admit Card' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your name, mother's name, or Aadhar card number.

READ | Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected till November 13, IMD issues alert in Chennai

Step 4: Now, your NMMS Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

Haryana candidates will appear for the NMMS Scholarship Exam on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Candidates must carry their admit cards with them to the exam hall.

Without it, candidates would not be allowed to enter the exam centre to appear for the scholarship exam. To qualify to sit in on the NMMS Scholarship exam, candidates must belong to a residence where the annual income is less than Rs 3.5 lakhs.