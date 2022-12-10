Madhya Pradhesh: 8-year-old Tanmay Sahu, who fell into 55-foot borewell in Betul, dies after 70 hours of rescue attempts

Rescue operations in Betul borewell (Photo - IANS)

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh, the eight-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in the Betul district died shortly after he was pulled out from the borewell after continued 70 hours of rescue operations conducted by the authorities.

Eight-year-old Tanmay Sahu had fallen into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on December 6, and rescue operations had begun shortly after. He was found out to be dead after he was pulled out of the borewell, said Betul District Administration on Saturday.

8-year-old Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell while playing on the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel were on the job over the past four days.

Tanmay’s body is being taken to the Betul district hospital for his post-mortem report, while his parents have been left heartbroken. Earlier, the boy’s family raised questions and demanded immediate results.

Tanmay Sahu’s mother had grown impatient during the long-drawn rescue operations and had said earlier, “Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?"

His father, Sunil Sahu has said, "My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6."

Over the last few decades, several reports of children falling and getting trapped inside borewells have emerged, with the most notable of the cases being that of Prince, a four-year-old boy who had fallen into a 60-foot deep borewell in Haryana back in 2006.

(With ANI inputs)

