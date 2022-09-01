Search icon
Madhya Pradesh shocker: Mutilated body of eunuch found in Indore, police arrest accused

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

File Photo

The police solved a mysterious death case after they discovered a body in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The accused has been arrested. The body was discovered on Tuesday in Indore's scheme number 134 area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Mohsin alias Zoya Kinnar, who was missing since August 28. The body of the eunuch was found at one place, while the other part of the body was found at the house of the accused who killed the deceased.

Indore zone 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sampat Upadhyay who disclosed the mystery said in a press conference, "The body was identified as Mohsin alias Zoya Kinnar, who was missing since August 28."

On the basis of CCTV footage, the police interrogated Noor Mohammad, a resident of Khajrana in this case, the DCP said. Noor Mohammad told in the interrogation, that his wife had gone to her maternal home, during which she talked to transgender Zoya on social media, after which he had invited Zoya to meet him at his house, the police said. 

"When Noor Mohammad learned that Zoya was transgender, there was an argument between the two, and as a result, Mohammad strangled Zoya to death," DCP said. 

"He cut Zoya's body into two pieces, stuffed one piece in a sack, and threw it into the bushes close to the bypass. The other part, who he was unable to throw away, he hid that in a box in his house," he added further.

The police recovered the other half of the body from Noor Mohammad's house. A murder case was registered against the accused and he was arrested. 

