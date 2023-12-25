MP Cabinet Expansion: Prahld Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

18 leaders including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang took oath as cabinet ministers.

A total of 28 BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers as part of the expansion of the state cabinet. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the two Deputy CMs, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were also present on the occasion. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the event.

18 leaders including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang took oath as cabinet ministers. Six leaders took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 4 leaders took oath as state Ministers.

Those who took oath as cabinet ministers are:

Vijay Shah Kailash Vijayvargiya Prahlad Patel Karan Singh Verma Rakesh Singh Uday Pratap Singh Sampatia Uikey Tulsiram Silawat Aidal Singh Kansana Govind Singh Rajput Vishvas Sarang Nirmala Bhuria Narayan Singh Kushawaha Nagar Singh Chouhan Pradyumna Singh Tomar Rakesh Shukla Chaitanya Kashyap Inder Singh Parmar

The ministers of state with independent charge are:

Krishna Gaur Dharmendra Bhav Lodhi Dilip Jaiswal Gautam Tetwal Lakhan Patel Narayan Singh Pawar

The other MLAs who took oath as minister of state are Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar, and Radha Singh, the official said. Five women legislators - Sampatia, Uikey, Nirmala Bhuria, Krishna Gaur, Pratima Bagri and Radha Singh - are among those included in the ministry led by CM Yadav. The total strength of the cabinet has now gone up to 31, including CM Yadav and two deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.