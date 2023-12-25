Headlines

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

MP Cabinet Expansion: Prahld Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Did Mumbai Indians pay Rs 100 crore to Gujarat Titans for securing Hardik Pandya’s services?

Meet B.Com graduate who leads Rs 58766 crore pharma company as MD

Ola Electric reportedly aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore via IPO, to become India’s first EV company to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

Did Mumbai Indians pay Rs 100 crore to Gujarat Titans for securing Hardik Pandya’s services?

Ola Electric reportedly aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore via IPO, to become India’s first EV company to…

Weight loss: 10 tips to lose weight in winter

List of longest rivers in world

Home remedies to get rid of acne

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Parineeti Chopra was upset at being replaced by Rashmika in Animal: 'Maaf karo mujhe...'

HomeIndia

India

MP Cabinet Expansion: Prahld Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

18 leaders including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang took oath as cabinet ministers.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A total of 28 BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Patel, took oath as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday. MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers as part of the expansion of the state cabinet. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the two Deputy CMs, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were also present on the occasion. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the event.

18 leaders including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang took oath as cabinet ministers. Six leaders took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 4 leaders took oath as state Ministers.

Those who took oath as cabinet ministers are:

  1. Vijay Shah
  2. Kailash Vijayvargiya
  3. Prahlad Patel
  4. Karan Singh Verma
  5. Rakesh Singh
  6. Uday Pratap Singh
  7. Sampatia Uikey
  8. Tulsiram Silawat
  9. Aidal Singh Kansana
  10. Govind Singh Rajput
  11. Vishvas Sarang
  12. Nirmala Bhuria
  13. Narayan Singh Kushawaha
  14. Nagar Singh Chouhan
  15. Pradyumna Singh Tomar
  16. Rakesh Shukla
  17. Chaitanya Kashyap
  18. Inder Singh Parmar

The ministers of state with independent charge are:

  1. Krishna Gaur
  2. Dharmendra Bhav Lodhi
  3. Dilip Jaiswal
  4. Gautam Tetwal
  5. Lakhan Patel
  6. Narayan Singh Pawar

The other MLAs who took oath as minister of state are Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri, Dilip Ahirwar, and Radha Singh, the official said. Five women legislators - Sampatia, Uikey, Nirmala Bhuria, Krishna Gaur, Pratima Bagri and Radha Singh - are among those included in the ministry led by CM Yadav. The total strength of the cabinet has now gone up to 31, including CM Yadav and two deputy chief ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SA Test series: Batter with 6,567 First-Class runs announced as Ruturaj's replacement

Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

Kapil Sharma, Vishal-Shekar sing 'Roop Tera Mastana' at Anand Pandit's birthday bash, video goes viral

'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean...': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggers row, BJP reacts

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE