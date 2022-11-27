Lucknow: 7-year-old kidnapped, raped close to wedding location in UP

UP: In the Banthra area on the outskirts of Lucknow, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from a wedding ceremony by two workers who were there for lighting and DJ work and gang-raped.

One of them was taken into custody, but the other was able to get away. The survivor was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim, a Sitapur local, had travelled to Lucknow with her parents to attend a wedding, according to the police. When they discovered the girl was missing, her parents were preoccupied with the wedding.

After searching the area, they called the police, who initiated a search and discovered a bike placed on the side of an empty plot about 300 metres from the wedding venue.

Vinay Kumar Singh, Krishna Nagar's assistant commissioner of police, stated, "Cops noticed some activities at a distance in bushes and when they reached there, they were shocked to see two men with the minor. One of them managed to escape, while the other was caught. The girl was in a semi-conscious state and writhing in pain. We rushed her to the local community health centre from where she was referred to a private hospital."

Anuj Rawat, a 21-year-old suspect, was arrested, while Rameshwar is the one who evaded capture. Both are from the Banthra.

"Rawat confessed that he and Rameshwar spotted the survivor while she was playing alone and lured her by promising to take her to a swing. However, they took her on their bike to a secluded place and outraged her modesty," He stated.

Teams have been organised to find the second accused. The accused have been charged with gang rape and a violation of the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from: IANS)