Union Budget 2023-24 may announce up to 400 new Vande Bharat trains; sleeper variant to launch soon

The next generation of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains would be introduced quickly by the government, and 300–400 new trains are likely to be announced in the union budget projections for FY24, according to railway ministry officials aware of the development.

The budget may increase the government's gross support for the nation's transporter above the $1.37 trillion set for in the budget for FY23, the officials added, bringing it to the biggest amount ever. The amount of support in the budget for the current fiscal year increased by 28% from 1.07 trillion in 2021–22.

The Vande Bharat, which will increase the speed to nearly 180 kmph on all main lines from a maximum of 160 kmph at present along limited routes, is intended to progressively replace all current high-speed trains, including the Rajdhanis and Shatabdis.

Undoubtedly, the production of 100 Vande Bharat trains is anticipated for the upcoming fiscal year. (Also Read: ‘Now I know why baba ran away…’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra slams Baba Ramdev’s ‘salwar’ remark on women)

However, the executives indicated that by stating 300–400, production facilities will be prepared to create more in the ensuing years. They continued, This will not only assist outfit these contemporary trains for longer domestic runs but also present a chance for exporting them.

By doing this, India will catch up to the other eight nations that are able to produce trains that can travel at least 180 kph.

By FY26, according to the railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, India would begin exporting Vande Bharat trains and will also have a standard-gauge train in its portfolio, which is widely utilised around the world.

Near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, testing tracks for Vande Bharat trains of both broad and standard gauge are being laid.

Maximum train speeds of up to 220 kmph will be tested. According to Vaishnaw, this would serve as the ideal testing ground for markets in Europe, Latin America, and East Asia that have a strong desire in purchasing cutting-edge trains at inexpensive prices.

“We want to showcase the technology to the world by running at least 100 Vande Bharat trains for 10-12 lakh km over a one-year period. This proves the credibility of the technology and helps it compete in the global market," the minister said.

A sleeper variant of the train is also planned to launch between January and March 2024 in addition to the normal chair cars. The Railways is also developing a "tilting version" of the Vande Bharat that would enable the introduction of these trains in more curved older rail networks.

The Railways may soon enter into a technical partnership for this tilting version with major firms throughout the world such as Spanish Talgo trains, Bombardier, and Alstom. The technology is also being developed through its own research.

Over the next 25 years, Railways plans to build over 100,000 km of additional train tracks, which will also help it increase the network's average train speed.