Land-for-jobs scam: Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti asked to be present before PMLA court

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) on January 1, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary, and two companies before the Special Court (PMLA).

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

A PMLA court issued notices against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary to be present on February 9, 2024, for further trial in the alleged 'land for job scam', the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) stated in a release. 

The ED had filed a prosecution complaint (PC) on January 1, 2024, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies--A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt. Ltd.--before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi, in the alleged scam.

It is widely reported that Amit Katyal, a businessman, has ties to former Bihar chief minister and RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav's family members. 

The central agency initiated investigations based on an FIR registered by CBI related to land for job scam alleging that Lalu Yadav, the then Railway Minister, indulged in corruption for the appointment of Group D substitutes in Indian Railways during the period 2004-2009.

READ | NDA will suffer with entry of Nitish Kumar, INDIA will...: Opposition leaders' sharp remarks as Bihar CM changes sides

The candidates were told to transfer land as a bribe in return for jobs in Indian Railways as per FIR. The CBI has also filed a charge sheet. The ED alleged that Lalu's kin--Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, and Hema Yadav--who are accused in the prosecution complaint--received the land parcel(s) from the family of candidates (who were selected as Group D substitutes in the Indian Railways) for nominal amounts.

Hridyanand Chaudhary, another accused in the prosecution complaint, is a former employee in gaushala of Rabri Devi, who had acquired the property from one of the candidates and later transferred the same to Hema Yadav. The companies--A K Infosystems Private Limited, A B Exports Pvt. Ltd--were shell companies that received proceeds of crime for family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav.

READ | Weather update: Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR amid cold weather, visibility affected

The ED said that the immovable properties were acquired in the said companies by front men and thereafter shares were transferred to family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav for nominal amounts. Amit Katyal used to manage these companies for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. Earlier, the central agency conducted search operations on March 10, 2023, resulting in the seizure of cash of Rs 1 crore (approx) and valuables estimated at about Rs 1.25 crore.

The ED also provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.02 crore on July 29, last year. The agency arrested Amit Katyal on November 11, 2023, for knowingly assisting Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in money laundering. Amit Katyal is in judicial custody as of this date.

Further investigation is underway.

