Weather update: Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi-NCR amid cold weather, visibility affected

Meanwhile, a similar situation was recorded in Punjab; visibility was affected in the state due to dense fog on Monday night. Visuals from various parts of the national capital showed people gathering around bonfires to fight the chilling weather.

A dense fog engulfed parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning and increased visibility woes, causing inconvenience to commuters. According to the IMD official website, Delhi currently has a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning at 5.30 am.

The India Meteorological Department said that shallow fog was experienced in isolated pockets of Delhi on Monday night. In a post on 'X', IMD said, "On January 29 at 11.30 pm very dense fog seen in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and West U.P.; and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi."

Earlier, cold weather and dense fog prevailed in Delhi and several places in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday, delaying flights, trains, and other modes of transportation. At Indira Gandhi International Airport, several flights were delayed due to bad weather on Sunday. Trains were also delayed at the New Delhi Railway Station due to dense fog.

According to IMD, "very dense" fog conditions were reported over Uttar Pradesh at 5.30 am on Sunday. As per the forecast by IMD for the upcoming five days in Ayodhya, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hit 8 degrees Celsius with 'shallow fog' while the maximum temperature may rise up to 19 degrees Celsius.

