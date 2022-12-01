Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kolkata Police arrest 3 Bangladeshi nationals for raping Nadia district woman

According to the deputy commissioner of police (central division), Rupesh Kumar, the victim woman is a resident of Nadia district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Kolkata Police arrest 3 Bangladeshi nationals for raping Nadia district woman
File Photo

On Thursday, Kolkata Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly raping a local woman at a hotel in central Kolkata. The accused, all residents of Bangladesh, have been identified as Mohammad Russel (37), Mohammad Kaiser Chowdhury (36), and Abdullah Al Mijan (37). They came to Kolkata for treatment, as per records. 

According to the deputy commissioner of police (central division), Rupesh Kumar, the victim woman is a resident of Nadia district.

"She filed a complaint at New Market Police station against the three accused on Wednesday night. Our officers from New Market Police station raided the hotel and arrested the three accused," Kumar informed.

READ | CLAT 2023: Consortium of NLU's releases important dates, exam admit card to be out on December 6

He also said that the Bangladesh foreign office and the police authorities have also been intimated since the accused persons are residents of that country. The victim woman has been sent for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source from city police said that the victim was involved with escort services and she went to the hotel after being invited by the three accused. In the hotel room, they became physically intimate with her. Later, they refused to pay her the amount promised and instead drove her out of the hotel.

READ | All about Digi Yatra, facial recognition-based entry at airports launching today

However, sections of rape will be applicable in this case as per the complaint filed by the victim. The city police source said that the hotel in question as well as some other hotels in the same area are notorious for such sleazy activities.

"The manager of the hotel is being questioned as well as the CCTV footage of the hotel is being checked by us," the official said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.