Kolkata Police arrest 3 Bangladeshi nationals for raping Nadia district woman

File Photo

On Thursday, Kolkata Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly raping a local woman at a hotel in central Kolkata. The accused, all residents of Bangladesh, have been identified as Mohammad Russel (37), Mohammad Kaiser Chowdhury (36), and Abdullah Al Mijan (37). They came to Kolkata for treatment, as per records.

According to the deputy commissioner of police (central division), Rupesh Kumar, the victim woman is a resident of Nadia district.

"She filed a complaint at New Market Police station against the three accused on Wednesday night. Our officers from New Market Police station raided the hotel and arrested the three accused," Kumar informed.

He also said that the Bangladesh foreign office and the police authorities have also been intimated since the accused persons are residents of that country. The victim woman has been sent for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source from city police said that the victim was involved with escort services and she went to the hotel after being invited by the three accused. In the hotel room, they became physically intimate with her. Later, they refused to pay her the amount promised and instead drove her out of the hotel.

However, sections of rape will be applicable in this case as per the complaint filed by the victim. The city police source said that the hotel in question as well as some other hotels in the same area are notorious for such sleazy activities.

"The manager of the hotel is being questioned as well as the CCTV footage of the hotel is being checked by us," the official said.