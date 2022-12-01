CLAT 2023: Consortium of NLU's releases important dates, exam admit card to be out on December 6

File Photo

Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Admit Card is all set to release next week on December 6, 2022, on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of NLU has released the important dates for the CLAT 2023 Exam. CLAT 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 18, 2022.

Candidates appear for the CLAT Exam for admission to several branches of National Law University in India. The official schedule released by the Consortium of NLU specifies that the CLAT Admit Card will release on December 6, 2022, at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023: Dates to remember

CLAT Admit Card: December 6, 2022.

The last dast to fill in admission preferences into NLU's: December 6, 2022.

READ | All about Digi Yatra, facial recognition-based entry at airports launching today

CLAT 2023 Exam: December 18, 2022.

CLAT provisional answer key: December 18, 2022.

Objections to the CLAT answer key: December 19, 2022.

Final answer key: December 24, 2022.

Release of Rank List: Last week of December

READ | Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key released at kea.kar.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

As per the official schedule, after the CLAT Exam, the candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key on December 18, 2022, on the same day. Candidates will then be allowed to raise their objections from December 19, 2022.

The final answer key for the CLAT 2023 exam will be released along with the CLAT 2023 Result.