Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CLAT 2023: Consortium of NLU's releases important dates, exam admit card to be out on December 6

The Consortium of NLU has released the important dates for the CLAT 2023 Exam. CLAT 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 18, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

CLAT 2023: Consortium of NLU's releases important dates, exam admit card to be out on December 6
File Photo

Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Admit Card is all set to release next week on December 6, 2022, on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Consortium of NLU has released the important dates for the CLAT 2023 Exam. CLAT 2023 is scheduled to take place on December 18, 2022. 

Candidates appear for the CLAT Exam for admission to several branches of National Law University in India. The official schedule released by the Consortium of NLU specifies that the CLAT Admit Card will release on December 6, 2022, at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023: Dates to remember 

CLAT Admit Card: December 6, 2022.

The last dast to fill in admission preferences into NLU's: December 6, 2022.

READ | All about Digi Yatra, facial recognition-based entry at airports launching today

CLAT 2023 Exam: December 18, 2022.

CLAT provisional answer key: December 18, 2022.

Objections to the CLAT answer key: December 19, 2022.

Final answer key: December 24, 2022.

Release of Rank List: Last week of December

READ | Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key released at kea.kar.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

As per the official schedule, after the CLAT Exam, the candidates will be able to download the provisional answer key on December 18, 2022, on the same day. Candidates will then be allowed to raise their objections from December 19, 2022.

The final answer key for the CLAT 2023 exam will be released along with the CLAT 2023 Result.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
In Pics: From Stars to planets, watch some stunning photos taken by Hubble Space Telescope
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
T20 World Cup 2022: Check out newly released jerseys of all teams so far
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.