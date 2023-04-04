Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh blackmailed women with obscene videos? Report makes shocking claim

Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the radar of the Punjab police for several months, and a massive manhunt has been launched in the state to nab the radical separatist leader in relation to the storming of Ajnala police station.

Amritpal Singh got married to United Kingdom-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in February 2023, just a month before he evaded arrest and was termed a fugitive. Now, a report has claimed that Amritpal Singh had multiple extramarital affairs, and used to woo women through social media.

According to India Today TV reports, Amritpal Singh used to chat with multiple women online, both single and married. He was often heard talking about condoning extramarital affairs as long as the partner of the person is not getting hurt.

India Today TV also claimed in their reports that the Waris Punjab De chief used to woo married women and then blackmail them with their obscene videos. In some of the Whatsapp chats and voice notes accessed by the news agency, Singh was heard boasting about his casual relationship with many women.

India Today accessed 12 voice notes of Amritpal Singh where he was heard talking about how women got too attached to him, and how he had regular video chats with multiple women on the social networking application Snapchat.

In one of the voice notes accessed by the company, Amritpal was heard giving kisses to another woman, after which he said, “So, our extramarital affair is confirmed now?” He also told the woman, “Our honeymoon will be in Dubai.”

Amritpal Singh is currently on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched against him by Punjab police, who is also collaborating with Delhi and Haryana police as well as intelligence agencies.

Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur is also under the radar of the authorities because of her links to the United Kingdom, which has become the hub of Khalistani protests and activities over the last few weeks.

