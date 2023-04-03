How did Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh meet wife Kirandeep Kaur? Know their Instagram love story

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur (File photo)

Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been absconding for two weeks now, with the Punjab police launching a massive manhunt to nab him over multiple criminal charges. Meanwhile, Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur has remained on the radar of the police.

As Amritpal Singh remains on the run, his wife Kirandeep Kaur opened up about their bond and their marriage, as well as how they met. Speaking to media outlet The Week in an exclusive interview, Kirandeep Kaur talked about the impact of the crackdown against Amritpal Singh.

Amritpal Singh married Kirandeep Kaur on February 11, just a few days before he stormed the Ajnala Police Station along with his supporters to free his aide Toofan Singh. Kirandeep Kaur and Amritpal have only been married for 1.5 months.

How did Amritpal Singh and Kirandeep Kaur meet?

During her interview with The Week, Kirandeep Kaur revealed that she reached out to Amritpal Singh through social media, after she saw some of his posts on Instagram about his following and raising awareness about the Sikh religion.

As quoted by The Week, Kirandeep Kaur said, “I saw that he was popular and his posts were being shared by many people. I sent him an appreciation message and told him that what he was doing was very good. I said he was powerful in his approach and that I would support him. It was just a supportive message.”

Kirandeep had been following Amritpal Singh on Instagram for a year and said that he never propagated anything that was wrong. She believed that the government action against him is “illegal”, and that Singh had always worked for the promotion of the Sikh religion, as well as the betterment of Punjab.

She said that the two started talking on social media, and eventually started exploring each other’s likes and dislikes. They decided to get married as Amritpal was impressed with the fact that despite staying in the United Kingdom, Kaur followed a simple lifestyle, respected her elders, was vegetarian, and didn’t drink.

READ | Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh to surrender soon? Waris Punjab De chief likely back in Punjab