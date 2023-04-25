Kerala: Eight-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes in her hand (representational image)

An eight-year-old girl in Kerala's Thrissur died when a mobile phone in her hand exploded. The girl was watching a video on the mobile phone when the incident took place. The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of giving medical attention, she passed away.

She was a Class 3 student. A team of local police officials have begun a probe and a forensic team also has been pressed into service.

(With inputs from IANS)

