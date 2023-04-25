Search icon
Kerala: Eight-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes in her hand

Kerala: The incident took place when the girl was watching a video on the mobile phone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

An eight-year-old girl in Kerala's Thrissur died when a mobile phone in her hand exploded. The girl was watching a video on the mobile phone when the incident took place. The incident occurred late Monday night and despite the best efforts of giving medical attention, she passed away.

She was a Class 3 student. A team of local police officials have begun a probe and a forensic team also has been pressed into service.

(With inputs from IANS)

