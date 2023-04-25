What is multiple sclerosis? Manish Sisodia's wife Seema suffering from rare brain disease

Seema Sisodia suffering from Multiple Sclerosis| Photo: PTI

Manish Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia was hospitalised on Tuesday (April 25) as her health deteriorated. She was taken to the Apollo Hospital. Seema Sisodia suffers from multiple sclerosis. Seema Sisodia is also going through this and she is slowly losing control over her body.

Since her admission to the hospital, any new updates on her condition have not come to light. Further details on her health are awaited. "Seema Sisodia is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis. Her condition had deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised," PTI quoted a source.

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis is a severe disease that makes the mind lose its control over the body. A person who suffers from this disease gradually loses all control over their body. Multiple sclerosis potentially disables a person. In this disease, the immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibres and creates communication issues between the brain and the rest of the body.

Symptoms: