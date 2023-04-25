Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

What is multiple sclerosis? Manish Sisodia's wife Seema suffering from rare brain disease

Manish Sisodia's wife has been hospitalised as her health deteriorates due to the condition of Multiple Sclerosis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

What is multiple sclerosis? Manish Sisodia's wife Seema suffering from rare brain disease
Seema Sisodia suffering from Multiple Sclerosis| Photo: PTI

Manish Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia was hospitalised on Tuesday (April 25) as her health deteriorated. She was taken to the Apollo Hospital. Seema Sisodia suffers from multiple sclerosis. Seema Sisodia is also going through this and she is slowly losing control over her body. 

Since her admission to the hospital, any new updates on her condition have not come to light. Further details on her health are awaited. "Seema Sisodia is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis. Her condition had deteriorated and she had to be hospitalised," PTI quoted a source. 

Read: The dirty truth: Here's why you need to stop scrolling phone in the bathroom

What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis is a severe disease that makes the mind lose its control over the body. A person who suffers from this disease gradually loses all control over their body.  Multiple sclerosis potentially disables a person. In this disease, the immune system attacks the protective sheath that covers nerve fibres and creates communication issues between the brain and the rest of the body. 

Symptoms: 

  • Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs that typically occurs on one side of your body at a time
  • Tingling
  • Electric-shock sensations that occur with certain neck movements, especially bending the neck forward (Lhermitte sign)
  • Lack of coordination
  • Unsteady gait or inability to walk
  • Partial or complete loss of vision, usually in one eye at a time, often with pain during eye movement
  • Prolonged double vision
  • Blurry vision
  • Vertigo
  • Problems with sexual, bowel and bladder function
  • Fatigue
  • Slurred speech
  • Cognitive problems
  • Mood disturbances

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Ananya Panday stuns in blue saree at cousin Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding, see baraat photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Rinku Singh imitates Virat Kohli's batting style during live chat with Shubman Gill, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.