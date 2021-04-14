Kerala COVID-19 news: Govt issues fresh restrictions - know what is allowed, what is not

As the Coronavirus caseload is witnessing a massive spike across the country, the Kerala government has announced fresh restrictions in an attempt to contain the infection. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government has capped the number of guests for public events and also restricted its timings. Shops have to close by 9 pm and doorstep delivery of products will be promoted. These curbs will remain in place till April 30.

According to an official order issued by Chief Secretary VP Joy, no programme in the state will be held beyond two hours. The state government said that only 200 people will be allowed to attend outdoor functions while a gathering of only 100 is allowed in events held indoors.

If the presence of more people is required or timing is to be extended, the organisers should have a system of passes for the event to allow entry to those who have a negative RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours prior to the event or those with a certificate of at least first vaccination shot.

Mega sales and shopping festivals will be postponed for two weeks or till the pandemic eases, the order said.

Restaurants, theatres and hotels can allow customers to 50 per cent capacity at a time, the order said.

"Crowding must be controlled effectively and meetings shall be held online as far as possible... E-Sanjeevani of the health department should be popularised so that crowding in OP wards is avoided. Fifty per cent rule should be strictly adhered to in cinemas/theaters, hotels and restaurants," the order read. “Hotels and restaurants should promote take-aways and home delivery, instead of in-house dining as people tend to crowd in such public dining settings and remove their masks. Religious leaders and district authorities may be persuaded to avoid community gatherings (iftar parties) when customary fasting is broken during evenings in the month of Ramzan,” the order said.

However, intra-state and inter-state travel, and transport of goods from other countries, have not been restricted. Neither is any separate approval or permit or pass necessary for such travel, the order added. The government also directed that standing passengers will not be allowed in public transport buses and that none be allowed beyond the seating capacity.

On Tuesday, Kerala logged 7,515 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths and is witnessing a steady rise in the number of cases since mid-March.