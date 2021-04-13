Maharashtra lockdown news: 15-day statewide curfew from Wednesday, here's what's allowed, what's not

On anticipated lines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced 'lockdown' style restrictions starting 8 pm on April 15 to break the chain of the coronavirus which has gripped the state.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

"We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect om 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 will be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown," he said. The restrictions will be imposed till 7 am on May 1.

Following is a detailed list of the government's order as part of the 'Break the Chain' initiative:

All the establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain closed, save as explicitly mentioned herein below.

– Services and activities mentioned in Essential Category herein below are exempted and their movements and operations are to be unrestricted.

– Services and activities mentioned in Exceptions Category herein below are exempted from 7 AM to 8 PM on working days and their movements and operations are to be unrestricted during these periods.

– Decision regarding inclusion of domestic help/ drivers/ attendants to work in Exceptions Category be taken by the local authorities based on local conditions.

The following will be considered a part of essential services during the 15-day restriction period in Maharashtra:

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with the dealers transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services

Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops

Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries

Cold storage and warehousing services

Public transport: airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses

Services related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries

Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities

All public services by local authorities

Reserve Bank of India (RBI and services designated by RBI as essential

All offices of SEBI-recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositiories, etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI

Transport of good

Agricultural activities

Water supply services

Export-Import services

Accredited media

E-commerce (only for supply of essential goods and services)

Petrol pumps

All cargo services

ATMs

Postal Services

Maharashtra curfew- What's open

1. Transport Services

Public Transport will be fully operational with following restrictions

Auto Rickshaw -Driver + two passengers only

Taxi (Four-wheelers) - Driver+ 50% vehicle capacity as per RTO

Bus - Full seating occupancy as per RTO passing. However, no standing passengers will be allowed.

2. Offices should work with max 50% capacity, said the state government.

3. Only home delivery services allowed from restaurants. (no takeaway or pick-up)

4. All manufacturing sectors involved in essential services to work with full capacity.

What's closed-

1. Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums to remain closed.

2. Amusement parks/ arcades/ video game parlours to remain closed.

3. Water parks, clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes to remain closed.

4. Shooting for films/serials/advertisement to be closed.

5. All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential services shall be closed.

6. Public places like beaches, gardens, open spaces etc shall remain closed.

7. Religious Places of Worship to remain closed. All the personnel engaged in the service of the place of workshop shall continue to perform their duties though no outside visitor shall be allowed.

8. Barber shops/spas/salons and beauty parlours to remain closed.

9. Schools, colleges, private coaching classes to remain closed.

10. No religious, social, cultural or political functions of any kind to be allowed.