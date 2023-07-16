Headlines

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Wimbledon Men's Final: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win maiden Wimbledon title

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

The move comes after a recent video of a woman blogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral.

PTI

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:43 PM IST

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Devotees have been banned from taking photographs and making videos inside the premises of the Kedarnath Temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The move comes after a recent video of a woman blogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has put up boards at various places in the temple premises which read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is completely prohibited inside the temple; and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras'.

The temple has also asked the people to wear "decent clothes" and desist from setting up tents or camps in the temple precincts. The boards, written in Hindi and English, also state that legal action will be taken against those not following the orders.

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay said a religious space follows a set of belief system and the devotees should respect the same. He said although no complaints have come from the Badrinath Dham yet, such boards will also be installed there.

READ | Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

