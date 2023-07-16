Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

Headlines

Meet Ratan Tata’s highest-paid CEO who runs Rs 6,65,275 crore company, studied at IIT Kanpur, his salary is…

IND vs WI: Factors that could jeopardize India's world No. 1 Test ranking despite a 2-0 win over West Indies

Congress says it will not support Centre's Delhi ordinance, AAP calls it positive development

Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in red saree and bindi, poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in viral photo

'Should be given opportunity...': Anil Kumble backs inclusion of this leg-spinner in India's Test team

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Ratan Tata’s highest-paid CEO who runs Rs 6,65,275 crore company, studied at IIT Kanpur, his salary is…

IND vs WI: Factors that could jeopardize India's world No. 1 Test ranking despite a 2-0 win over West Indies

Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in red saree and bindi, poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in viral photo

7 richest women in India

6 most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

Kadha: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic spices drink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Ashes 2023: Here's why Moeen Ali is applying spray on bowling hand, fined 25% of match fee

U.S. House of Representatives suspends the $31.4 trillion debt, Biden believes it's good news

DNA | Raging wildfires burn across Canada, tens of millions under air quality warnings

Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in red saree and bindi, poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in viral photo

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's name, it means kind-hearted, compassionate, spiritual

Saira Banu feels Sagina was Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding and enthralling performance', shares her favourite scene

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

While fasting, it is important to maintain a balanced diet to ensure proper nutrition and energy levels.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, holds great significance for Hindus across India. It is a period of fasting and devotion to Lord Shiva, and devotees observe various rituals and traditions during this time. One of the key aspects of the Shravan fast is the consumption of specific foods that are considered auspicious and suitable for this holy period. In this article, we will explore some of the foods that can be consumed during the Second Sawan Somwar, assisting devotees in maintaining a balanced diet while observing the Shravan fast.

Fruits and Dry Fruits

Fruits play a vital role in the Shravan fast as they are considered pure, refreshing, and easily digestible. Devotees can include a variety of fruits such as bananas, apples, pomegranates, oranges, and grapes in their diet. These fruits are rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, providing energy and hydration during the fasting period.

Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, and dates are also popular choices during Shravan. They are a good source of healthy fats, proteins, and fiber, keeping you satiated and providing essential nutrients to the body.

Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls)

Sabudana is widely consumed during the Shravan fast as it is permissible for devotees. It is used to prepare dishes like sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, and sabudana kheer. Sabudana is a rich source of carbohydrates and provides instant energy. Additionally, it is gluten-free, making it an ideal choice for those with dietary restrictions.

Singhara (Water Chestnut) Flour

Singhara flour is another staple during the Shravan fast. It is used to make dishes like Singhara puri, Singhara halwa, and Singhara cheela. Singhara flour is gluten-free and easily digestible. It is a good source of carbohydrates and provides essential minerals like potassium and magnesium.

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular snack during the Shravan fast. It is consumed in roasted form and can be eaten plain or used in various preparations. Makhana is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an excellent choice for weight management. It is also a good source of protein, calcium, and antioxidants.

Milk and Milk Products

Milk and milk products like yogurt, buttermilk, and paneer are commonly consumed during the Shravan fast. They provide a good amount of protein, calcium, and vitamins. Devotees can prepare dishes like fruit yogurt, paneer tikka, and buttermilk-based drinks to maintain a balanced diet during the fasting period.

Also read: Sawan 2023: 5 tips to keep in mind while fasting during Shravan somwar

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Meet Aashika Bhatia on Bigg Boss OTT 2, who played Salman Khan's sister in PRDP, her net worth is...

Mandakini's doppelganger, Priyanka Salve, takes internet by storm, watch her viral videos

National Ice Cream Day 2023: 5 bizarre ice cream flavours that may shock you

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE