Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

The month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, holds great significance for Hindus across India. It is a period of fasting and devotion to Lord Shiva, and devotees observe various rituals and traditions during this time. One of the key aspects of the Shravan fast is the consumption of specific foods that are considered auspicious and suitable for this holy period. In this article, we will explore some of the foods that can be consumed during the Second Sawan Somwar, assisting devotees in maintaining a balanced diet while observing the Shravan fast.

Fruits and Dry Fruits

Fruits play a vital role in the Shravan fast as they are considered pure, refreshing, and easily digestible. Devotees can include a variety of fruits such as bananas, apples, pomegranates, oranges, and grapes in their diet. These fruits are rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, providing energy and hydration during the fasting period.

Dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, and dates are also popular choices during Shravan. They are a good source of healthy fats, proteins, and fiber, keeping you satiated and providing essential nutrients to the body.

Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls)

Sabudana is widely consumed during the Shravan fast as it is permissible for devotees. It is used to prepare dishes like sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, and sabudana kheer. Sabudana is a rich source of carbohydrates and provides instant energy. Additionally, it is gluten-free, making it an ideal choice for those with dietary restrictions.

Singhara (Water Chestnut) Flour

Singhara flour is another staple during the Shravan fast. It is used to make dishes like Singhara puri, Singhara halwa, and Singhara cheela. Singhara flour is gluten-free and easily digestible. It is a good source of carbohydrates and provides essential minerals like potassium and magnesium.

Makhana (Fox Nuts)

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular snack during the Shravan fast. It is consumed in roasted form and can be eaten plain or used in various preparations. Makhana is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an excellent choice for weight management. It is also a good source of protein, calcium, and antioxidants.

Milk and Milk Products

Milk and milk products like yogurt, buttermilk, and paneer are commonly consumed during the Shravan fast. They provide a good amount of protein, calcium, and vitamins. Devotees can prepare dishes like fruit yogurt, paneer tikka, and buttermilk-based drinks to maintain a balanced diet during the fasting period.

