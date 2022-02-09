Karnataka Hijab Row: High Court bench headed by Chief Justice to hear case tomorrow

After the developments of the case today, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, led by the Chief Justice of the state, will be hearing the matter of the hijab row in educational institutes. The matter is scheduled to be heard tomorrow, February 10.

The high court bench will be decided tomorrow if the schools and colleges in Karnataka can impose a ban on hijabs or not, ending the hijab row in the state. The case was heard today in the HC, but was deferred to a higher bench due to "the enormity of questions of importance which were debated".

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who heard to matter on Tuesday, had said, “In view of the enormity of questions of importance which were debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the Chief Justice should decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter.”

As per PTI reports, the bench was also of the view that the interim prayers should also be placed before a larger bench that may be constituted by Chief Justice Awasthi exercising his discretion, Justice Dixit noted in the order.

The hijab row in the state erupted after several Hindu students protested the Muslim girls wearing a hijab in classrooms. The Hindu students protested by wearing saffron scarves and chanting slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” outside college premises.

The uniform code implemented by the Karnataka government prompted several colleges and universities to not allow girls students wearing hijabs on the premises, which sparked a debate about religious freedom in the state.

The Hijab row had spread to more colleges in Karnataka on Tuesday and taken a violent turn on many campuses in different parts of the State, with spiraling protests for and against the wearing of the headscarf by Muslim women students.

For now, the state government has decided to shut down all the colleges and universities in Karnataka till the matter is resolved to make sure that peace and harmony are maintained between the students.

(With PTI reports)