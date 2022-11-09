Karnataka: Communal clashes in Sringeri after saffron flags tied in front of masjid, accused arrested

Representational image

Communal clashes broke out in Karnataka late Tuesday evening when some people from the Sri Ram Sene tied a saffron flag outside a masjid in the Sringeri area of the state. What started as a verbal row soon turned into a violent clash between two communities in the area.

A violent clash broke out between the Sri Ram Sene members and the Masjid committee on Tuesday evening in Chikkamagaluru district's Sringeri in Karnataka when a saffron flag was tied outside the masjid. Several people have been arrested in the clash.

Rafiq, who is a member of the masjid committee as well as the Congress party, objected to the flag being tied outside the mosque. A verbal brawl broke out between Sri Ram Sene members and Rafiq, which turned into a communal clash.

According to media reports, the members of the Sri Ram Sene were tying saffron flags across all roads in the area due to the Bababudangiri Yatra. However, Rafiq objected to the flags being tied outside a mosque, which led to a communal clash.

The two accused in the clashes – Rafiq and Arjun – were arrested by the police after the clashes broke out. No injuries or deaths were reported by the police, while a peace meeting between the two communities was organized by the police.

Earlier in the day, a youth had committed suicide after he feared arrest in a communal clash case. The 25-year-old man had taken his own life in Gangavathi town of Karnataka's Koppal district, as per IANS reports.

Over 80 people have been arrested in connection with the clash between two groups in Hulihyder village in August that claimed two lives and injured six others. The villagers alleged that many innocent people were being arrested in connection with the riots, which was the fear of the youth as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

