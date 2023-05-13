Search icon
Channapatna, Chittapur Assembly Constituency result 2023 live updates: Counting of votes under way

In the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the BJP currently has 119 seats, followed by the congress with 75.

Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Counting of votes is underway for Chittapur and Channapatna assembly constituencies. The battle in Chittapur is between Priyanka Kharge of Congress and Manikanta Rathod of BJP and Subhash Chandra Rathod of JDS. Whereas in Channapatna, former CM HD Kumaraswamy is competing against BJP leader CP Yogeshwara. 

Chittapur: 

Chittapur is one of the 224 constituencies of Karnataka Vidhan Sabha. This constituency is reserved for Scheduled caste candidates. 

Channapatna: 

Channapatna is located in the Ramanagaram district and is one of the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka

