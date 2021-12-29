Kanpur: Five SP workers arrested for vandalism at PM Modi's rally

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested five workers of the Samajwadi Party for vandalizing a car after PM Narendra Modi's rally in Kanpur on Tuesday. It is alleged that this incident was carried out with the intention of spreading riots in the city. After this incident, the Samajwadi Party has expelled the five workers from the party.

According to the police, on Tuesday, the convoy of PM Modi passed through the road leading to Hamirpur in Kanpur. After that, the car carrying the BJP flag was vandalized, whose video went viral on social media.

The police allege that Ankur Patel, the backward class cell of the Samajwadi Party, had hatched a conspiracy to create a riot in the city. He put a BJP flag on his car under the plan and then after passing the convoy of PM Modi, ransacked it through friends and made the video viral on social media.

It was also informed that Sachin Kesarwani, Ankesh Yadav, Sukant Sharma and Sushil Rajput vandalized the car, while Ankur Patel shot a video of the vandalism.

After the matter went viral on social media, when the case was registered and the hunt for the accused was started, Ankur Patel deleted the video from the mobile. The police have arrested the five accused including Ankur Patel involved in this incident. His mobile has also been sent to the lab for investigation