Kanjhawala case: Nirbhaya’s mother meets victim's family, says 'don't support Nidhi’s statement' | Photo: ANI

On Wednesday, mother of Nirbhaya who was gang-raped and killed in 2012 met the family of Delhi’s Kanjhawala case victim. A 20-year-old woman was killed on new year's eve after being hit by a car and being dragged along the road for about 12 kilometres. After speaking with the deceased's family, Asha Devi urged the police to look into the matter and give the family financial assistance.

Additionally, she stated that a family member should be given a job as soon as possible. Moreover, she expressed her disagreement with a statement made by Nidhi, a friend of the victim. “I request authorities to investigate the case and support the family financially. The job should be given to the family member as soon as possible. I do not level allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement,” said Nirbhaya’s mother.

Anjali’s friend Nidhi, who was seated in the back during the accident on Tuesday stated that the men knew the girl has got trapped under their car, still they kept dragging her.

Nidhi claimed that Anjali was drunk and yet insisted on riding the two-wheeler. The Forensic Science Laboratory reported that the preliminary examination indicates no sign of any woman present inside the car has been identified thus far. The majority of the blood stains were discovered behind the front left wheel, which backed the claim that the woman was stuck to the wheel.

The FSL has also received blood samples from the car's arrested occupants for thorough analysis. The Post Mortem Examination (PME) has, in the meantime, ruled out any injuries that might be the result of a "sexual assault," the police said on Tuesday. There was no indication of alcohol in the victim's stomach, per the autopsy report.

READ | Bengaluru Shocker: Decomposed body of woman found in 'plastic drum' at Yesvantpur railway station

(With inputs from ANI)