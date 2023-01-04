Delhi Kanjhawala death: Was victim Anjali drunk at the time of incident? Family clears air on rumours

Delhi Kanjhawala case has left the entire capital stunned (File photo)

New twists and turns in the gruesome Delhi Kanjhawala death care are being revealed after the autopsy report of the woman who passed away after being dragged under a car on January 1. The post-mortem of the woman has raised several questions about the incident.

After the victim’s friend, Nidhi talked to reporters and claimed that Anjali was drunk on the night of the accident, and was under the influence of alcohol when she was driving her scooty, which went on the collide with the car which dragged her to death.

Now, the victim’s family has come out and dismissed the claims of her being drunk, and said that the autopsy report did not report any alcohol in her blood at the time of her post-mortem. The family doctor claimed that they did not find a trace of alcohol in her stomach.

While speaking to reporters, the family doctor said, “According to the autopsy report, there was food inside the stomach. If she would have been drunk, the report would have mentioned the presence of a chemical. But the report says only food has been detected (inside the stomach).”

The doctor further said that this was not a normal murder. “A murder is considered sadistic when a victim is brutally tortured before death. As per the autopsy report, she suffered 40 injuries,” he said, as per PTI reports.

Earlier, Anjali’s friend Nidhi had said that they had gone to a hotel to meet some friends and the victim insisted on driving the scooty while she was drunk. Contradicting the eyewitness accounts, Nidhi claimed that no music was playing inside the car when it hit them and they were aware that Anjali is trapped under it.

Anjali was driving a scooty when she got hit by a Maruti Baleno in the wee hours of January 1. She got trapped under the car and was dragged for several kilometers before she succumbed to her gruesome injuries.

(With PTI inputs)

