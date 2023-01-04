Shraddha Walkar murder case: DNA report of hair, bone matches victim’s father; know what’s next for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

The gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar has officially been confirmed by the medical reports, as the DNA samples recovered from the scene of the crime have now matched with the samples taken from the victim’s father, furthering the investigation.

The prime accused in the case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, has landed in more trouble after the mitochondrial DNA report confirmed hair and bone samples matched with her father’s samples. The DNA samples were recovered from the body parts recovered from the jungle where Shraddha was allegedly dumped.

Confirming the development, the Special Commissioner of Police (law and order), Sagar Preet Hooda, said the bones and hair (where DNA couldn’t be extracted) were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad for ‘DNA mitochondrial profiling’.

"Today the result has been received. One piece of bone and a bunch of hair purported to be of the deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shraddha Walker," said the Special CP.

"The bones will now be sent for post-mortem examination to be conducted by a medical board in AIIMS," said the Special CP. This means that the charges against Aaftab Poonawala can be intensified and he can be facing more jail time.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces. Aaftab later dumped her body parts in a jungle near their Mehrauli flat and his office in Gurugram.

Aaftab was arrested on November 12 in connection with the case. The Delhi Police teams investigating the case had recovered 13 bone pieces after Aaftab told the investigators that he chopped her body into several pieces and dumped them into the Mehrauli forest area.

Now, more charges can be pressed on Aaftab and the case can be taken toward the conviction of the prime accused. Poonawala can be facing life imprisonment for a gruesome crime, as per the law.

(With IANS inputs)

