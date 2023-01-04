Bengaluru Shocker: Decomposed body of woman found in 'plastic drum' at Yesvantpur railway station | Photo: File (Image for representation)

An horrific incident occurred in Bengaluru when a woman's decomposing body was discovered in a plastic drum at a train station this morning. According to an official, the cleaning staff discovered the drum on Platform 1 of the Yesvantpur railway station and informed the railway cops after smelling the foul smell.

The drum was covered with clothes with the lid on top. Experts in forensics have investigated and searched the area for clues. The woman has not been identified but is thought to be in her late 20s.

According to Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager for South Western Railway's Bengaluru Division, "The cleaning staff found the decomposed body inside a box on platform number 1. A team of forensic experts is at the railway station. An investigation is on," NDTV reported. Meanwhile, the railway police have lodge registered a case in this.

