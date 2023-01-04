Search icon
Rajasthan: Man came to meet his married girlfriend jumps off from 6th floor, dies by suicide

The incident happened early on Wednesday morning, around 2:30 in Rajasthan's Bharatpur area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

A man has died by suicide moments after meeting his married girlfriend in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. According to reports, the 22-year-old man has died after jumping off the sixth floor of the hospital where the woman with whom he was having an affair was being treated.

The incident happened early on Wednesday morning, around 2:30. The hospital's CCTV camera system managed to capture the entire suicide incident. According to the media reports, Chandrapal, a 22-year-old resident of Ikaran, had been romantically involved with a married woman living nearby.

The two were having an affair, and the man had gone to visit his married girlfriend who was receiving treatment in the hospital, Aaj Tak reported. On the fifth floor, a woman was admitted, and Chandrapal went to meet her. They both gave each other hugs and chatted for a while when Chandrapal arrived. Before leaving, the man gave the woman a flying kiss and headed towards to the sixth floor. The man died instantly after jumping from the hospital building on the sixth floor.

The police were informed by hospital staff. The body was taken for a postmortem after the police showed up. Everyone initially believed that he may have unintentionally fallen from the building. However, the police were shocked after reviewing the CCTV footage.

When the police questioned the woman, they discovered that Chandrapal and the woman had previously worked inthe "Apna Ghar" ashram. However, they were fired after the ashram's residents learned of their affair. The police are currently investigating the suicide's causes. Currently, the woman is still being questioned. Additionally, the postmortem report is expected. Additional action won't be taken until after that.

