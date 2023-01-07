‘Kisi ke baap...’: Kamya Punjabi makes bold statement after joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Rahul will travel 3,500 kilometres, passing through 12 states and 2 union territories. Kamya Punjabi, a television actress, has joined Congressman Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pictures from the Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and Kamya Punjabi are going viral on social media. Kamya joined the Congress last year and declared her allegiance to the organisation.

Taking to Twitter on January 4, the actress re-shared a video posted by the official handle of Congress. She captioned the post, "Aao milkar jode apna Bharat (Let's unite our India together). #BharatJodoyarta @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi (sic)."

Kamya discussed her own experience and emphasised the significance of the effort. Despite being aware of the consequences of participating in the yatra, Kamya expressed that she is not in the least bit worried and completely believes in the party's objective while talking to AajTak.

“I knew that if I joined it, many questions would be raised about me. Let me tell you, there are many people who want to go but they are afraid. Actually, people do not need any stress, problems, and especially social media trolling in their life, hence they abstain from attending.”

During the interaction with the media, she shared the goal behind joining this journey. The actress said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra is an important initiative. I know that people will question my participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Other members, like political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, attended the ceremony in addition to Punjabi. Alongside Rahul Gandhi, the actress expressed her excitement at how ordinary people responded to the project and showed their support.