Delhi Kanjhawala case: Eyewitness Nidhi was arrested in drug smuggling case in 2020

According to the FIR filed in December 2020, Nidhi was detained in Agra in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

As the Delhi Police continue their investigation into the Kanjhawala accident case, a number of details have begun to emerge. According to a recent development, eyewitness Nidhi, who was riding on the backseat of the two-wheeler with victim Anjali Singh, was previously detained in connection with a drug smuggling case.

According to the FIR filed in December 2020, Nidhi was detained in Agra in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (1985), case. Nidhi is reportedly granted bail, according to police sources. On December 6, 2020, Nidhi was detained and taken into custody at the Agra railway station for carrying ganja (drugs) from Telangana by train. She was subsequently taken into custody. Along with Nidhi, two other boys, Sameer and Ravi, were also taken into custody.

Nidhi has been summoned to join the investigation into the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Police said on Friday, and they made it clear that she has not been detained. Anjali was intoxicated on the day of the incident, according to Nidhi's big claim regarding the Kanjhawala case.

The Delhi Police are currently holding seven of the case's accused. Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal, the other five defendants in the case, were all previously detained. The five were operating the Ashutosh-loaned vehicle. On Thursday night, all of the suspects were brought to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical tests.

Sagar Preet Hooda, the Delhi Police's Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), had earlier said that there may be two more suspects in the case. The Delhi Police detained the other two suspects on Friday. Anjali, 20, lost her life on New Year's Eve after being struck by a car and dragged 12 kilometres along the road.

(With inputs from ANI)

