Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Kanjhawala case: Anjali's friend claims deceased and Nidhi had fight over money

According to a man claiming to be Anjali's friend, the victim and her friend Nidhi got into a heated argument over money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Kanjhawala case: Anjali's friend claims deceased and Nidhi had fight over money
Kanjhawala case: Anjali's friend claims deceased and Nidhi had fight over money

As new details of Delhi’s Kanjhawala case unravel, Delhi police have arrested all the suspects alleged to be involved in the accident. According to a man claiming to be Anjali's friend, the victim and her friend Nidhi got into a heated argument over money.

The man allegedly claimed to have been in the hotel on New Year's Eve with the deceased and her friend Nidhi, according to media reports. Anjali's friend claimed in his revelation that the victim had invited him to the hotel. Anjali reportedly sent a man to pick him up after he turned down her invitation.

He disclosed that the hotel had two rooms booked for that night. Anjali and Nidhi were fighting over money in one room and their friends were having a party in another, according to Anjali's friend.

Anjali's friend revealed that she and Nidhi were reportedly fighting over money, according to the New18 report. According to the victim's friend, Nidhi was asking for money from Anjali. After their fight, at around 1.30 am, the two left the hotel together.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in Delhi on New Year's Eve after being hit by a car that dragged her along the road for several kilometers. Seven of the defendants in the case were suspected by Delhi Police during the investigation. Five accused people who had been arrested earlier confessed to hiding case-related evidence during the interrogation. In the Kanjhawala case, police detained every suspect on Friday as Ankush, the seventh accused person, turned himself into officers at Sultanapuri Police Station.

READ | Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police arrests seventh accused Ankush; video surfaced

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out these 5 incredible health benefits of cherries
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Five food items that can reverse menstrual pain
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Police constable suspended for making obscene video of colleague’s wife and sharing it on WhatsApp group
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.