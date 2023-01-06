Kanjhawala case: Anjali's friend claims deceased and Nidhi had fight over money

As new details of Delhi’s Kanjhawala case unravel, Delhi police have arrested all the suspects alleged to be involved in the accident. According to a man claiming to be Anjali's friend, the victim and her friend Nidhi got into a heated argument over money.

The man allegedly claimed to have been in the hotel on New Year's Eve with the deceased and her friend Nidhi, according to media reports. Anjali's friend claimed in his revelation that the victim had invited him to the hotel. Anjali reportedly sent a man to pick him up after he turned down her invitation.

He disclosed that the hotel had two rooms booked for that night. Anjali and Nidhi were fighting over money in one room and their friends were having a party in another, according to Anjali's friend.

Anjali's friend revealed that she and Nidhi were reportedly fighting over money, according to the New18 report. According to the victim's friend, Nidhi was asking for money from Anjali. After their fight, at around 1.30 am, the two left the hotel together.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in Delhi on New Year's Eve after being hit by a car that dragged her along the road for several kilometers. Seven of the defendants in the case were suspected by Delhi Police during the investigation. Five accused people who had been arrested earlier confessed to hiding case-related evidence during the interrogation. In the Kanjhawala case, police detained every suspect on Friday as Ankush, the seventh accused person, turned himself into officers at Sultanapuri Police Station.

