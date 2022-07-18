Search icon
Tamil Nadu student death: Case transferred to CB-CID; three school officials arrested

On the morning of July 13, a student of Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Karimanoor, Chinnasalem, was found dead at the hostel premises.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

The agitators set buses parked inside the institution's premises on fire

Following Sunday's violent protests and widespread unrest in the district, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu announced that the investigation into the death of a 17-year-old student in Kallakurichi has been handed over to the CB-CID.

Four days after the student's death, police have arrested three persons, including the correspondent, secretary and the principal of the ECR Sakthi International school. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed regret over the violence and assured punishment for all those involved in the girl’s death. Appealing for peace, the CM said he has ordered the Home Secretary and the DGP to visit the site of the violence

The student's father had requested that the case be transferred to the CB-CID earlier on July 17 when he went before the Madras High Court. In his petition, Ramalingam, the student's 47-year-old father, demanded that a second postmortem be performed in order to "unearth the truth behind the suspicious death."

The school correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanti, and principal Sivasangaran were all arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Previously, a case was filed under section 174(1) of the CrPC to examine the student's mysterious death.

On the morning of July 13, a student of Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Karimanoor, Chinnasalem, was found dead at the hostel premises. While the school claims it was a suicide, the parents believe there was foul play. However, no arrests were made by the police within days of the family's complaint.

Adding to this was a massive social media campaign seeking justice for the student.

