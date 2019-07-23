Jammu & Kashmir: NIA raids residence, offices of businessmen engaged in cross-LoC trade

Continuing its crackdown on terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today raided the residences and offices of businessmen engaged in trading across the Line of Control (LoC) under suspicions of funding of terror. The raids were conducted in two separate search operations at Pulwama and Srinagar in Kashmir.

One of the raids were conducted at the Parimpora Fruit Mandi in summer capital Srinagar and the second one at the residence of a businessman dealing with cross-LoC trade in Pulwama in South Kashmir.

Official sources said that sleuths of the National Investigation Agency carried out a raid at the residence of one Ghulam Ahmad Wani, alias Bardana, at Achgoza Keller in Pulwama.

Wani is said to be a businessman who deals in trade across India's LoC with Pakistan. Earlier this year, the central government had banned cross-LoC trade under suspicions of the route being 'misused' for nefarious purposes, following the February 14 attack in Kashmir's Pulwama which took the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency NIA has been proactive in cracking down on terror operations, conducting frequent raids across the country, as recently a series of descents on suspected hideouts in Tamil Nadu brought a number of accused in the Ansarullah terror outfit case to police custody.